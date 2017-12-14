Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Trade not yet complete

Contrary to a previous report, a deal to send Kinsler to the Angels has not yet been completed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

It's unclear what's holding the deal up at this point, but Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports there's still a good amount of optimism that Kinsler will eventually be dealt to the Angels.

