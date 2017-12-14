Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Trade not yet complete
Contrary to a previous report, a deal to send Kinsler to the Angels has not yet been completed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
It's unclear what's holding the deal up at this point, but Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports there's still a good amount of optimism that Kinsler will eventually be dealt to the Angels.
More News
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...