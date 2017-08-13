Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Won't be dealt elsewhere
Kinsler is expected to remain with the Tigers for the rest of the season after Detroit was unable to work out a trade with the mystery team that put in a waiver claim for the second baseman, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The allotted time for the two sides to engage in trade talks came to an end Sunday, so Kinsler can't be placed on revocable waivers at any point before the season concludes. With Kinsler -- who sat out Sunday's game against the Twins with left hand inflammation -- batting just .244/.323/.392 on the campaign, the Tigers will face a tough call during the winter whether to keep the veteran in the fold next season. His contract includes a club option worth $10-to-$12 million for 2018, or a $5 million buyout.
