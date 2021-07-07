Krol's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo prior to Wednesday's game against Texas.
Krol signed a minor-league deal with Detroit in December. He was sent to the club's alternate site following the conclusion of spring training and was later assigned to Toledo. The southpaw posted a 2.42 ERA and 26:10 K:BB across 22.1 Triple-A innings and he will now return to the majors for the first time since making one appearance with the Angels in 2018. Spencer Turnbull (forearm) was moved to the 60-day IL to make room for Krol on the 40-man roster.