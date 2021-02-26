Krol (suspension) is expected to pitch in one of the Tigers' first few Grapefruit League games, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers kick off their spring training schedule with games Sunday and Monday, and it's expected that Krol will get a look right away as he attempts to return to the majors. The lefty last pitched at the MLB level in 2018 with the Angels and he's set to serve a 50-game suspension for a second positive test for a drug abuse in 2019. He also pitched for Detroit in 2014 and 2015, compiling a 5.34 ERA in 78 games out of the bullpen.