Paredes was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This move protects him from the Rule 5 draft. While he does not turn 21 until February, Paredes already has 166 games under his belt at Double-A, hitting .291/.376/.425 with 16 home runs and six steals over that stretch. He has a good command of the strike zone, but at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, he is not a good defender and is a below-average runner, so his bat will really need to carry him. Fortunately, the Tigers have very little standing in his way on the big-league roster, so Paredes seems like the third baseman of the future. He should spend most of the year at Triple-A and could debut in the second half.