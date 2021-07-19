site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-isaac-paredes-added-to-lineup-792891 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Added to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Paredes was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Paredes was initially slated to get a day off Monday, but he'll join the starting nine after Jake Rogers (arm) was a late scratch. He'll play third base and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read