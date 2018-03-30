Paredes will start the 2018 campaign with High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Paredes was traded to Detroit during last year's trade deadline and spent the final 32 games of the 2017 campaign with Low-A West Michigan. His time with the Whitecaps didn't compare to his production with the Cubs' High-A squad earlier that year but he showed his potential as the youngest qualified hitter in the Midwest League during his age-18 season. The infield prospect is considered a solid defender with excellent contact skills at the plate.