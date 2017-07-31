Paredes was dealt to the Tigers along with Jeimer Candelario in exchange for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.
Paredes was already considered a good defensive shortstop and had good batting average potential, but he's also added a little bit of pop to his resume this season, with eight homers so far in the Midwest League. He'll be near the top of the Tigers' prospect rankings if he continues at this rate.
