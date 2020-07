Paredes was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers wouldn't legally be allowed to confirm whether or not Paredes' absence is related to COVID-19. It's not clear when Paredes is expected to return to the field, though he's unlikely to play a major role in Detroit this season even if healthy, as he's yet to advance beyond Double-A.