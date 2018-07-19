Paredes was promoted to Double-A Erie on Thursday.

Paredes had been in a constant groove with High-A Lakeland since the beginning of June, hitting .307 with a .915, eight home runs and 23 RBI over those 39 games. The 19-year-old shortstop will now get his first crack at the Double-A level. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, expect Paredes to finish out the 2018 campaign with Erie.

More News
Our Latest Stories