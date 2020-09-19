site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Not in lineup Saturday
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland.
Paredes has recorded hits in each of his last five games, but he'll get a breather for Saturday's contest. Harold Castro will start at third base in his absence.
