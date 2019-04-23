Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Off to OK start at Double-A
Paredes is slashing .265/.328/.367 through 13 games at Double-A Erie with one home run and 10 RBI.
The batting average is fine and in line with his career mark of .270, but Paredes has seen his slugging percentage drop from .458 in 39 games at Double-A last year to .367 so far this season. The 20-year-old has a career .419 slugging percentage in the minors across four professional seasons, so he will likely begin driving the ball more as the season progresses.
