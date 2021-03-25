Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Paredes was thought to be in the mix for a starting role despite hitting .220/.278/.290 in his 34-game debut last season, but his .435 spring OPS didn't exactly help his case. His demotion could open up starts for non-roster invitee Renato Nunez, though the team could also turn to utility players Harold Castro or Niko Goodrum.
More News
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Plays well at second•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Spring debut coming Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Likely to make spring debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Held back by visa issues•
-
Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Records three hits Wednesday•