Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Paredes was thought to be in the mix for a starting role despite hitting .220/.278/.290 in his 34-game debut last season, but his .435 spring OPS didn't exactly help his case. His demotion could open up starts for non-roster invitee Renato Nunez, though the team could also turn to utility players Harold Castro or Niko Goodrum.

More News