The Tigers claimed Diaz off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Diaz went just 1-for-19 with the Giants this season. Now in his fourth season in the majors, the 27-year-old has not once finished above the Mendoza Line. He will look to get off to a good start with Toledo and potentially get the call to the majors later this season. In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated Zach Logue for assignment.