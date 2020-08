Nova (1-0) earned the win Saturday in Pittsburgh after giving up five runs on six hits over five innings. He had three strikeouts and three walks.

The right-hander allowed five runs across his first two starts, but it's Saturday's forgettable outing that results in his first win of the season. Nova has a 5.74 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 15.2 innings, and he currently lines up to start during Thursday's makeup doubleheader against the Cardinals.