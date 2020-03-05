Nova was tagged for five runs on seven hits across three innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Nova had some nice moments with the White Sox last year, but as a guy with a 5.5 K/9 rate, he's liable for games like this due to his inability to consistently miss bats. The veteran should eat up some innings for the Tigers with a middling ERA and strikeout total, making him more of a streaming candidate than a true fantasy asset.