The Tigers announced Saturday that they are placing Nova on the 10-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis and are recalling Anthony Castro from their alternate training site as a corresponding move.

Less than 24 hours after getting walloped for eight runs, Nova is getting placed on the injured list. While he didn't last very long during his outing, there were no initial reports saying that he had been experiencing any discomfort in his arm. Many fans were hoping the Tigers would promote one of their top pitching prospects in Casey Mize but that does not appear to be the case as of yet. Nova is eligible to return Aug. 25, although it has not been confirmed whether he will return after the minimum 10 days or if he will need extended time on the shelf.