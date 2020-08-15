Nova (1-1) took the loss Friday against Cleveland after surrendering eight runs on five hits and two walks while only recording a single strikeout in 3.1 innings.

After an easy 1-2-3 first inning, Nova began the second frame by walking Carlos Santana and then letting up a 2-run shot to Franmil Reyes to get the Indians on the board. He then had a clean third inning and ran into loads of trouble in the fourth which was highlighted by Domingo Santana's 3-run blast to left. Nova has yet to reach the six-inning mark in either first four starts this season and is in line for another tough matchup against an explosive White Sox offense on Wednesday.