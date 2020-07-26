Nova allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday.

Joey Votto and Freddy Galvis got to Nova for homers early on. Four free passes and two homers allowed tell you this was not a great outing by any means, but to Nova's credit he did enough to keep the Tigers around and they ultimately rallied against the Reds' bullpen. The 33-year-old is an innings eater at this stage and does not warrant attention in most fantasy leagues, though it's worth noting for those in deep formats that Nova gets the Royals at home next week and currently lines up for a two-step the week of Aug. 3 (vs. STL, @PIT).