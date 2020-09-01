site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Ivan Nova: Nearing mound work
Nova (triceps) has been throwing long toss and will advance to mound work soon, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Nova has been out with triceps tendinitis since mid-August. He appears to still have time to return before the end of the season, though exactly when he's expected to do so remains to be seen.
