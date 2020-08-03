Nova will not make his scheduled start Wednesday against St. Louis as the series has been postponed due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals and Tigers had planned on having a doubleheader Wednesday, with Nova starting one of those games, but St. Louis has decided against traveling to Detroit with 13 members of the Cardinals organization testing positive for the virus. The Tigers have yet to announce their upcoming rotation plans, but Nova figures to slot in Saturday in the second game of a weekend series in Pittsburgh, with Matthew Boyd starting Friday.