Nova agreed to a contract with the Tigers on Monday.

Nova will receive $1.5 million over one year, with the possibility for more if he hits his incentives, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The veteran is far from an ace, but should provide the Tigers with a stable arm, provided his performance level doesn't slip in his age-33 season. After three straight years with an ERA in a narrow band between 4.14 and 4.19, Nova slipped to a 4.72 ERA in 34 starts for the White Sox last season. He struck out just 14.1 percent of opposing batters, giving him quite a low ceiling for fantasy purposes.

