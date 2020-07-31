Nova pitched 5.2 innings against Detroit on Thursday, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out three. He did not issue any walks and did not factor in the decision.

Nova fell one out short of a quality start, but he nonetheless held his own in holding the Royals to a pair of runs. He demonstrated excellent control in the contest, throwing 61 of 82 pitches over the plate and issuing first-pitch strikes to 17 of 25 batters. Nova doesn't offer much in the strikeout department, but he has some deep league streaming appeal against lower-tier offenses. He's lined up for a two-start week next week as he'll face St. Louis at home Tuesday and Pittsburgh on the road Sunday.