The Tigers have selected Pacheco with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A high school shortstop from Texas, Pacheco will inevitably move down the defensive spectrum in pro ball, possibly all the way to first base. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Pacheco already has plus raw power from the left side, but his swing is a little stiff and he has struck out a concerning amount on the showcase circuit. If his hit tool doesn't improve significantly, he may be a man without a home on the diamond, as he will likely continue to add weight in the coming years.