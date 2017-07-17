Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Goes deep Sunday
Martinez went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
Martinez's eighth-inning solo shot tied the game, and the Tigers would go on to win in extra innings. The 29-year-old slugger now has 16 home runs in just 198 at-bats this season, and he should remain one of the strongest hitters in fantasy baseball so long as he stays healthy.
