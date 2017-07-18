Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Headed to Arizona

Martinez will be traded to the Diamondbacks, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The two sides have not confirmed, and in fact Martinez is still listed as in Detroit's starting lineup for Tuesday, but terms of the deal have reportedly been finalized. Martinez has been incredible since returning from a foot injury in mid-May, slashing .305/.388/.630 with 16 homers in 57 games, and he should benefit from a big upgrade in home park and a better lineup around him.