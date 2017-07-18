Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Lifted as precaution Monday
Martinez was removed from Monday's game against the Royals with lower back tightness.
The Tigers are calling Martinez's removal "precautionary," so it appears that the star right fielder isn't dealing with anything serious. He'll be listed as day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the starting lineup Tuesday.
