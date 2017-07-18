Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Pulled from Monday's game early

Martinez was removed from Monday's game against the Royals in the sixth inning, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The reason for Martinez's early removal is not yet known, as the outfielder did not appear to suffer any sort of injury before being replaced by Alex Presley. Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors lately, so it's possible that the 29-year-old is on the move, but no word has come down on that front.