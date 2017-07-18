Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Pulled from Monday's game early
Martinez was removed from Monday's game against the Royals in the sixth inning, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The reason for Martinez's early removal is not yet known, as the outfielder did not appear to suffer any sort of injury before being replaced by Alex Presley. Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors lately, so it's possible that the 29-year-old is on the move, but no word has come down on that front.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Trade to Diamondbacks official•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Headed to Arizona•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Hitting fifth Tuesday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Lifted as precaution Monday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...