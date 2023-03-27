The Tigers reassigned Fry to minor-league camp Monday.
Fry was one of several non-roster invitee relievers with prior MLB experience who received an extended look from the Tigers in spring training, but Trey Wingenter and Chasen Shreve were the top standouts among that group of hurlers during Grapefruit League play and appear to have secured their spots in the Opening Day bullpen. Unless he and the Tigers agree to mutually part ways, Fry is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo to begin the season.