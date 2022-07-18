The Tigers have selected Jung with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The younger brother of Rangers top prospect Josh Jung, Jace really excelled as a hitter during his time at Texas Tech. He had an OPS over 1.000 all three years and slashed .335/.481/.612 with 14 home runs, 59 walks and 42 strikeouts in 61 games as a junior while routinely being pitched around. The lefty hitter has easy plus power to all fields and takes what the opposing pitcher gives him. A below-average runner with an average arm, Jung won't be a great defensive option, but he has a chance to be competent enough to play several infield positions while also likely getting starts at designated hitter. He gets high marks for his baseball IQ and leadership qualities.