The Tigers reassigned Jung to minor-league camp Thursday.

This was expected, as the Tigers said before spring training started that Jung would not make the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old has plenty of potential and figures to be in the team's future plans at third base. Jung got his first taste of Double-A last year and may see Triple-A action at some point this season, with an MLB promotion potentially on deck if he plays well in the minors.