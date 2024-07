Jung (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jung went down with right wrist soreness in mid-June but recently returned on a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland, going 3-for-10 at the plate. The top prospect has put up an impressive .270/.390/.500 line with 11 home runs over 64 games this season with Toledo. The 23-year-old could be a factor for the Tigers late in the season.