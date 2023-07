Jung is slashing .283/.406/.551 with eight home runs, four steals and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 38 games for High-A West Michigan.

The Texas Tech product didn't get off to the greatest start in the cold weather of the Midwest League, but he has heated up as the season has progressed and could soon be looking at a promotion to Double-A. Known as a bat-first prospect with a questionable defensive home, Jung has played exclusively at second base thus far.