Jung (undisclosed) returned to play May 16 for Triple-A Toledo and has a five-game hitting streak.

He missed a week earlier this month with unspecified soreness and is slashing .277/.387/.520 with eight home runs and a 27.5 percent strikeout rate in 182 plate appearances. Jung has played 26 games at third base and 12 games at second base. He could also see some work at designated hitter for the big club, as Jung's defense is seen as the weakest part of his game.