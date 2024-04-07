Flaherty (0-1) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings to take the loss Sunday against the A's. He struck out five.

Flaherty's five runs allowed over the first two innings, capped by a three-run homer by Zack Gelof, put the Tigers behind the eight ball from the start but to his credit, Flaherty only allowed one more run the rest of the way and was able to grind his way through six innings to help save the Tigers from taxing too many arms. Flaherty's start Sunday was in stark contrast to his first start of the season when he allowed one run and fanned seven over a six-inning quality start against the White Sox. He's tentatively slated to take the hill next week during a four-game home series against the Twins.