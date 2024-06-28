Flaherty (5-5) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Flaherty got tagged for a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the second before then going on to strike out six of the next nine batters he faced. However, the right-hander would go on to surrender two more long balls on the night as the Tigers failed to back him with anything on offense. Flaherty had allowed one run or fewer in four consecutive starts coming in, and no runs in three of his previous four. The three home runs he gave up Thursday also marked a season high.