Flaherty (6-5) picked up the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

Flaherty, who had not pitched since June 27 due to lingering back issues, received plenty of run support while holding the Guardians' lineup in check, save for a solo homer in the third by Bo Naylor. Flaherty managed 83 pitches through six innings and was staked with a 10-1 lead by the time he was replaced. It was the fifth time in six starts Flaherty had allowed no more than one run with the lone exception coming in his last start which immediately preceded his two-week hiatus. Flaherty has been a model of consistency in his first year in Detroit, never completing a full seven innings, yet also never completing fewer than five through 16 starts this season. Through 95 innings, He's tallied an impressive stat line of 119 strikeouts to go along with a 3.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. With the All-Star break approaching, Flaherty, who is one of this season's larger All-Star snubs, will receive additional rest prior to the start of the second half of the season.