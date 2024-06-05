Flaherty was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to back tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Flaherty had cruised through five shutout innings and thrown just 60 pitches before being suddenly pulled from the game. Manager A.J. Hinch said after the contest that the team still does not know the severity of the right-hander's injury, but the Tigers will presumably continue to run tests on his back and have an update on his status within the next couple of days.