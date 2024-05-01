Flaherty came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, scattering two hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss. He struck out 14.

Facing the team he spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with, the 28-year-old right-hander made St. Louis regret letting him go. His 14 strikeouts were a career high, topping the 13 he reached twice in 2018, and he tied Tyler Glasnow for the most in a start this season. Flaherty also fanned the first seven batters he faced, tying the AL record most recently matched by Luis Castillo in 2022. Flaherty generated an eye-popping 24 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches, and he was in line for his first win of the season before Shelby Miller blew the save in the ninth. Flaherty is now second in the majors in strikeouts this season with 50, just behind Glasnow's 53, and he'll take a 4.00 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled to come early next week in Cleveland.