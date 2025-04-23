Flaherty (1-2) yielded two runs on five hits over six innings Tuesday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Padres.

The lone blemish on Flaherty's night was the two-run shot he allowed to Elias Diaz in the second inning. San Diego's offense provided no offense in the 2-0 contest, leading to Flaherty being handed a loss. It was his first time completing six innings this season and he tied his season best with nine punchouts. Flaherty forced 17 whiffs, including 10 with the knuckle curve. He'll carry a 2.63 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be in Houston next week.