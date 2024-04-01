Flaherty did not factor into the decision, allowing one run on four hits over six innings during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

It's only one start against a weak White Sox lineup, but Flaherty was everything the Tigers hoped he'd be when they signed him as a free agent from St. Louis in the offseason. Flaherty allowed a solo shot to Korey Lee in the third but otherwise kept the White Sox off the board in the quality start. He pitched well enough to earn the win, but Andrew Chafin allowed a home run to Paul DeJong in the seventh that left Flaherty with merely a no-decision. Flaherty's soft start to the schedule continues next week as he's tentatively slated to face Oakland in his first start in front of his new home fans in Detroit.