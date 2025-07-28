Flaherty (6-10) allowed five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Toronto.

Flaherty was dominant Sunday and never faced much of a threat from the Blue Jays' lineup. He fired 70 of 106 pitches for strikes and forced 16 whiffs, including seven with his slider. It was his first win since June 8, and it snapped an ugly 0-4 skid over his previous seven outings. During that span, he produced a 7.79 ERA over 32.1 frames. Flaherty now owns a 4.51 ERA with a 137:44 K:BB through 109.2 innings. He's lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia next weekend.