Flaherty (4-4) earned the win Saturday over the Astros, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six over five scoreless innings.

Flaherty was skipped once through the rotation while he dealt with a back injury, which he received an injection for Monday. He was good in his return, though he was limited to 73 pitches (46 strikes), as the Tigers likely didn't want to risk his pushing himself too hard after they built up a 10-0 lead. Flaherty is at a 3.01 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 100:11 K:BB through 77.2 innings over 13 starts this season. Assuming he doesn't aggravate the back injury, he is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the White Sox.