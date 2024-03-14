Flaherty tossed four scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Flaherty came into the contest having allowed five runs across 3.2 innings this spring, so this was a step in the right direction. The righty struggled last season, posting a 4.99 across 144.1 innings with St. Louis and Baltimore, but he should be locked into a rotation spot in Detroit after agreeing to a one-year, $14 million deal. Fantasy managers may want to wait and see if Flaherty can string together a few good outings to start the regular season before investing, however.