Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Flaherty will look to rebuild his value in the market after a couple down seasons, during which he struggled with injury and his control. In his last two seasons, he's posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 180.1 innings. However, if he can return to his early-career form, Flaherty will join a promising Tigers rotation that also includes Tarik Skubal and fellow offseason addition Kenta Maeda.