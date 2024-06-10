Flaherty (back) is expected to make his next start during the Tigers' three-game series in Houston that begins Friday, MLB.com reports.

Flaherty was forced out of his most recent start against the Rangers this past Tuesday, when he tossed five scoreless innings before being lifted on account of back tightness. The right-hander downplayed his injury when he addressed the media after the game and said that he expected to make his next start in Tuesday's series opener versus the Nationals, but the Tigers have since elected to err on the side of caution and give Flaherty a few extra days to recover. Detroit will take advantage of Monday's off day to reshuffle the rotation, with Kenta Maeda, Reese Olson and Casey Mize picking up starts Tuesday through Thursday before Flaherty and ace Tarik Skubal start the first two games of the series in Houston in some order. Though Flaherty looks like he won't be operating under any restrictions against the Astros after playing catch Friday and throwing a bullpen session Sunday without issue, the change in the pitching order means that he'll miss out on a two-start week.