Flaherty (back) received an injection Monday and is scheduled to play catch Wednesday, and if all goes well he's expected to start this weekend against the Astros, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old exited his June 4 start due to back tightness and originally lined up to make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday versus Washington, but his spot has been pushed back a few days. Flaherty's throwing session Wednesday should provide some clarity for his availability this weekend.