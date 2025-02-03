Flaherty and the Tigers agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Flaherty will return to Detroit after spending the first half of the 2024 campaign with the team, prior to being traded to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in July. The right-hander combined to start 28 regular-season games with Los Angeles and Detroit last year, compiling a 3.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 194 strikeouts over 162 innings. Flaherty will make $25 million in 2025 and his contract includes an opt-out after the season, otherwise he'll make at minimum $10 million in 2026 with the possibility of making as much as $20 million. The 29-year-old figures to once again be one of the more valuable assets for fantasy managers again in 2025 while operating in a pitcher-friendly ballpark in Detroit.