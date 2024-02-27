Flaherty logged a scoreless inning without allowing a hit or a walk in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out two.

Flaherty, who joined the Tigers in December on a one-year, $14 million deal, looked good despite not lasting very long. The righty only tossed 10 pitches, with nine of them going for strikes. Flaherty figures to stretch out some in his next start as he ramps up for the regular season. He should have a rotation spot securely locked up, likely slotting in somewhere behind Tarik Skubal and fellow Detroit newcomer Kenta Maeda. Flaherty will be hoping to improve upon an uneven 2023 during which he posted a 4.99 ERA across 144.1 innings for the Cardinals and Orioles.