Flaherty came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Rays, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran righty stumbled early, giving up a solo shot to Randy Arozarena in the first inning and three more runs in the second, but he settled down after that and the Tigers took him off the hook for a loss in the top of the sixth. Flaherty generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches, but he's having difficulty keeping the ball in the park -- he's served up a homer in all five of his starts, fueling a 4.91 ERA that isn't in sync with his 1.16 WHIP or 36:4 K:BB through 29.1 innings. He lines up for a potential revenge game in his next trip to the mound, a home matchup early next week against the Cardinals.